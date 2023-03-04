Watch: BTS star Jungkook dances to RRR song Naatu Naatu during live session

Korean boyband BTS member Jungkkok was recently seen grooving to the Oscar-nominated 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' during his recent live session.

A video clip from Jungkook's live session has gone viral on the internet, in which he can be seen trying to sing the song and later dance to it as well.

'Naatu Naatu' has been nominated under the Best Original Song category at the Oscars 2023.

Jungkook grooves to Naatu Naatu

The official handle of the 'RRR' shared the clip of Jungkook vibing to the foottapping number.

"It's amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much. We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea," the handle tweeted.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens could not help but gush about how cute the popstar looked while trying to copy the hook step.

Jungkook is not the first celeb to groove to 'Naatu Naatu'. The song and the hook step have taken the internet by storm with celebs from television, film industry, Hollywood, all of them dancing to it.

RRR at Oscars

'RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and directed by SS Rajamouli, has been nominated in Oscars 2023 under the Best Original Song category for 'Naatu Naatu'.

The song will be performed live at the Oscars ceremony by the OG singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2023, at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. It will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.