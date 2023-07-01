Video: Ali Fazal REACTS To Being Called ‘Ali Ajgar’ Aka Python At Mumbai Airport: ‘I Hissed A Little’ |

Actor-couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were spotted at the Mumbai airport when a group of fans approached them for a picture. While the duo obliged, Ali was called 'Ali Ajgar' in a video that has been doing the rounds on social media. The actor poked fun at the incident and even shared his take on the same.

Ali took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Today's name warp was legendary: I was frantically called Ali Fazal, which with some froth and desperation has morphed into ‘Ali Ajgar’ aka Python. So I hissed a little instead of the usual 'cheese' ..maybe only I noticed the hiss..but it was hissasrious."

Richa and Ali, who fell in love with each other on the sets of Fukrey, tied the knot in October 2022.

On the work front, Ali's latest release Kandahar is currently streaming on an OTT platform. It stars Gerard Butler in the lead role.

Written by Mitchell LaFortune, 'Kandahar' follows the story of an undercover CIA operative, Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), taking viewers on an adrenaline-fueled journey deep into hostile territory in Afghanistan. When an intelligence leak exposes his identity and mission, he must navigate through the perilous obstacles alongside his Afghan translator Mo (Navid Negahban), to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces unit tasked with hunting them down.

Ali Fazal plays the role of Kahil in the movie who goes up against Tom Harris in a dangerous game of cat and mouse. The movie draws inspiration from true events from the life of a former military intelligence officer.

Ali's upcoming projects include Mirzapur 3, The Underbug, Girls will be Girls, Metro In Dino, and another Hollywood film Afghan Dreamers.