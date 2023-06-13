Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma And Others Celebrate 10 Years Of Fukrey

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
Actors Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and the team of 'Fukrey' observed 10 years of their super comic caper 'Fukrey'. See more pics ahead
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Who would've thought that Ali and Richa would end up together, even when they weren't paired opposite each other in the film
Photos by Varinder Chawla
You'd be lying if you look at this picture featuring Pulkit Samrat and Priya Anand without Ambarsariya playing in the background
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Manjot Singh and Vishakha Singh
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Varun Sharma became a household name after the success of the franchise
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Manjot, who started as a young actor in 'Oye Lucky Lucky Oye', also acquired fame through the franchise
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Aren't they just perfect together?
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The cast will come together in the third installment, which is slated for release in September 2023
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!