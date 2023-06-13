Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma And Others Celebrate 10 Years Of Fukrey

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023

Actors Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and the team of 'Fukrey' observed 10 years of their super comic caper 'Fukrey'. See more pics ahead

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Who would've thought that Ali and Richa would end up together, even when they weren't paired opposite each other in the film

Photos by Varinder Chawla

You'd be lying if you look at this picture featuring Pulkit Samrat and Priya Anand without Ambarsariya playing in the background

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Manjot Singh and Vishakha Singh

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Varun Sharma became a household name after the success of the franchise

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Manjot, who started as a young actor in 'Oye Lucky Lucky Oye', also acquired fame through the franchise

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Aren't they just perfect together?

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The cast will come together in the third installment, which is slated for release in September 2023

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat's Fukrey 3 to release in September 2023
Find out More