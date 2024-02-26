VIDEO: Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff's Fans Lathi-Charged, Stampede At Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Event In Lucknow

On Monday, February 26, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff arrived in Lucknow for the promotion of their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is scheduled for theatrical release on Eid 2024. However, it looks like the event at Husainabad Clock Tower did not go well, and there was a stampede-like situation at the location.

Police at the venue also lathi-charged a group of fans who had gathered there to witness Tiger and Akshay in Lucknow.

Akshay and Tiger are yet to respond to it.

Meanwhile, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy. It is a remake of the hit 1998 film of the same name directed by David Dhawan that featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead.

Before jetting off to Lucknow, Akshay shared a picture with Tiger with the caption, "Pehle aap muskuraiye, kyunki Bade aur Chote ab Lucknow mein hain! Milte hain, aaj dopahar, Clock Tower Maidan mein."

Recently, Akshay and Tiger were also part of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding festivities in Goa. The actors were seen twinning in black outfits.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has jointly bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar.