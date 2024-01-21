 Ajay Devgn's Maidaan To Release On Eid 2024 After Multiple Delays, To Clash With Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAjay Devgn's Maidaan To Release On Eid 2024 After Multiple Delays, To Clash With Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan To Release On Eid 2024 After Multiple Delays, To Clash With Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Maidaan will now hit cinemas this Eid in April 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
article-image

Producer Boney Kapoor on Sunday said period sports drama Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn, is all set to hit the screens on Eid 2024. On Sunday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, “AJAY DEVGN: 'MAIDAAN' TO ARRIVE THIS EID. #Maidaan - starring #AjayDevgn - gets a new release date: April 2024 #Eid. Directed by Amit Sharma. #BoneyKapoor #ZeeStudios.”

Maidaan has been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh, the upcoming sports drama is presented by Zee Studios.

Read Also
Maidaan: Teaser of Ajay Devgn’s football flick is reminiscent of Akshay Kumar’s Gold. Just the...
article-image

Maidaan will now face off against Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, at the box office. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. 

Read Also
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Look Intense In New Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Poster
article-image

Talking about the film, Boney Kapoor earlier said, “I was amazed that not many are aware of someone as significant as Syed Abdul Rahim. He’s an unsung hero whose achievements must be saluted. His team had heroes like Chunni Goswami, PK Banerjee, Balaram, Franco and Arun Ghosh. It takes someone like Ajay Devgn to play Syed Abdul Rahim. With him on board, I can just hope that our film inspires youngsters to play football, and India soon to bring the World Cup home.”

Read Also
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn shares first looks from sports drama, biopic of legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim
article-image

Maidaan is based on the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. The film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fighter: CBFC Asks Makers To Replace 'Sexually Visuals’ From Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's...

Fighter: CBFC Asks Makers To Replace 'Sexually Visuals’ From Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's...

Here's Why Jackie Shroff Sent 'Bhidu' To Ananya Panday On Instagram DM

Here's Why Jackie Shroff Sent 'Bhidu' To Ananya Panday On Instagram DM

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan To Release On Eid 2024 After Multiple Delays, To Clash With Akshay Kumar &...

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan To Release On Eid 2024 After Multiple Delays, To Clash With Akshay Kumar &...

Shweta Singh Kirti Reveals Reaction On Getting Sushant Singh Rajput's Death News: 'I Lay In Bed...

Shweta Singh Kirti Reveals Reaction On Getting Sushant Singh Rajput's Death News: 'I Lay In Bed...

Films And TV Shows Based On Ramayana: From Ram Rajya To Siya Ke Ram

Films And TV Shows Based On Ramayana: From Ram Rajya To Siya Ke Ram