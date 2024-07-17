Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Wanted To Kill Himself As He Was Jobless: 'Dad Was Willing To Work As Sweeper'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is currently awaiting the release of his next, Bad Newz, opened up on his family's struggles in the initial days and revealed that his father Sham Kaushal once even contemplated to end his life. Vicky also shared how despite landing a good job, he chose to venture into acting.

Vicky shared that his family hails from a small village in Punjab and that despite having an MA in English Literature degree, his father was jobless. "We had no land in Punjab. Once, after drinking with his friends, dad declared he wants to die," he shared.

The Masaan actor went on to say that his concerned grandfather then sent Sham Kaushal to Mumbai in 1978, and in the city, he was willing to work as a sweeper as well to earn money. "My dad’s youth was full of struggles. There’s no job security in this field. While you’re working on one project, you’re wondering if you’ll find something else next," he stated.

Vicky revealed that after he scored good marks in college and got himself a job, his parents were happy as they thought someone in the family would finally have a stable income and worklife. But fate had different plans, and Vicky decided to pursue his passion for acting.

"I knew that I couldn’t do a conventional 9-5 job. I had an offer letter, I’d passed with good marks, but I knew that I’d become depressed if I went ahead with it," he said.

Vicky marked his acting debut with the film, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana in 2012, and today, he is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. He even won a National Film Award For Best Actor for his 2019 film, Uri.

Vicky will be next seen in the romcom Bad Newz, which also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in lead roles. The film will release in theatres on July 19.