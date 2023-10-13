Vicky Kaushal On Starring In Sam Bahadur: I’m Humbled To Be A Part Of This Project

Promising performances and an exciting storyline that supersedes their respective bodies of work, the talented team of the upcoming film Sam Bahadur, revealed the film’s teaser amid a packed event in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal team was also present at the do.

Seen in attendance at the event were actors Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, director Meghna Gulzar and producer Ronnie Screwvala.

Sam Bahadur traces the celebrated glory of the decorated Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, whose valour and glory is highly regarded amongst the many legends of the Indian Army. Vicky plays the titular role with Sanya essaying the role of Siloo, Manekshaw’s wife. Fatima dons the responsibility of playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Meghna Gulzar and Ronnie Screwvala | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Speaking about the responsibility that he shoulders when it comes to essaying such an important role, Vicky shares that he did everything that it took to appear as Manekshaw. “Playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is an immense responsibility and a huge honour. We’ve poured our hearts into bringing to life one of India’s great heroes on screen. I’m humbled to be a part of this project that is so inspiring. The teaser is just a short glimpse of the legend and the story will surely touch the hearts of the audiences.”

Meghna, whose work in Talvar, Raazi and Chhapaak, remain some of the best films to have emerged out of Hindi cinema in recent memory, shares her plans on how she intends to depict the life and times of an army legend. “I feel blessed that I was chosen to tell this story and work with this incredible cast. Sam Manekshaw is an ideal, a hero. And has lived his life fearlessly and righteously. I hope that our effort to present his momentous life and his admirable qualities will resonate with the audiences. He is a role model everyone should know more about.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra | Photos by Varinder Chawla

One of the highlights of the teaser launch was to celebrate Fatima and Sanya’s journey in showbiz, so far, with Sam Bahadur being their third film together, following Dangal and Ludo. Reflecting upon the same, Sanya shares, “Fatima and I have travelled together for auditions before Dangal, and after seven years of being in the industry, I can only say that I always look forward to watching and celebrating her work.

Echoing her sentiments, Fatima also shares, “I agree with Sanya. We’ve watched each other try, fail and succeed. And despite our individual journeys, I feel happy knowing that we still are there for another.

Slated to release on December 1st, 2023, Sam Bahadur promises a riveting tale of honour and bravado.

