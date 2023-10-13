Vicky Kaushal Reveals Meghna Gulzar Told Him About Sam Bahadur On Raazi Sets: 'Thought I Wouldn't Get The Role' | Photo Via Instagram

Makers of the upcoming, highly anticipated biopic 'Sam Bahadur' on Friday unveiled the film's official trailer at a grand event in Mumbai. The lead cast of the film -- Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, along with director Meghna Gulzar, arrived at the event where they also interacted with the media.

The film is based on the life of India's First Field marshall and military might, Sam Manekshaw.

During the interaction, Vicky said, "When we were shooting for 'Raazi' in Patiala Meghna told me that she is thinking of making a film on field marshal Sam Manekshaw. That time I had heard his stories, but I didn't know how he looked like. So I just took out my phone and Googled his picture and when I saw his picture, and I thought he is too handsome and I wouldn't get this role. But at that time I just wished that at some point in my career, I get an opportunity like this."

He added, "In 2019 I got a call from Meghna and she mentioned 'Sam Bahadur' again in detail about the film, the person, his family, the army everything. She told me I'll give you the script just read it once to which I denied, I just instantly said yes to the film without reading the script."

In the teaser, Vicky is seen as the Field marshal and leading his team of soldiers, motivating them to fight for their country. He also delivered some powerful dialogues like "Ek soldier ke liye uski jaan se zada keemti hoti hai uski izzat...uski wardi...aur ek soldier apni wardi ki izzat ke liye apni jaan bhi de sakta hai."

Vicky added, "I think as an actor I feel extremely fortunate to get an opportunity to see life through his (Sam Manekshaw's) eyes I feel very grateful for Ronnie sir's and Meghna's trust in me and I've my legs and fingers crossed. I've done my best as I could as an actor. I am really looking forward to the release of the film that I've justified the legend."

At the end of the teaser Vicky as 'Sam Manekshaw' said, "Soldiers ki duty hai desh ki raksha ke liye dushman ki jaan lena." Sam Bahadur is all set to release worldwide on December 1. It will face a big Bollywood clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming action film 'Animal'.