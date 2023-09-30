 Vicky Kaushal Feels Ranbir Kapoor Has Portrayed Masculinity Best On-Screen, Here's Why
Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor have starred together in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
Vicky Kaushal Feels Ranbir Kapoor Has Portrayed Masculinity Best On-Screen, Here's Why A | Photo Via Instagram

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in The Great Indian Family, which also starred Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra. In a recent interview, the actor was asked about who, according to him, has portrayed masculinity best on screen.

Replying to this, he took Ranbir Kapoor's name. Talking to Nikhil Taneja on We Are Yuvaa, Kaushal said, “He doesn’t underline pain; he doesn’t underline aggression; he doesn’t underline softness. He doesn’t underline anything. Sometimes I’ve seen an actor could play a different flair to a particular emotion, but he plays it just as that emotion is. I find that very rare. I find that very special about him as an actor.”

article-image
article-image

Vicky and Ranbir have starred together in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. Recently, the Barfi actor also made a cameo in Kaushal's film, Govinda Naam Mera, which starred Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. It also features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Next, the actor has Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Tripti Dimri, which is scheduled to be released on February 23, 2024. It is directed by Anand Tiwari. 

article-image

