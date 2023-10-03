Veteran Producer VA Durai Passes Away At 69 In Chennai

Following health complications from a prevailing diabetic condition, veteran producer VA Durai, who was instrumental behind bankrolling some of Tamil cinema's landmark gems, breathed his last on Monday night at a private hospital in Chennai.

The 69-year old producer succumbed to his condition following a critical drop in his parameters. Some months ago, the producer had undergone a successful surgery where one of his legs had to be amputated, under the jurisdiction of hospital director Muthuraman. The surgery eventually took a toll on his mental and physical well-being.

In his final days, the producer's cause had found many empaths in the Tamil film industry. Several members including superstars Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vikram and Raghava Lawrence had come forward to foot his medical expenses. Infact, a friend of the producer had posted a video on social media seeking assistance. It was then that Rajinikanth had made a phone call to Durai and assured him of every possible assistance, post the shoot and release of Jailer.

Rajini and Durai share a close bond as the latter had bankrolled the former's biggest hit Baba. Likewise, Suriya had apparently assisted his Pithamagan producer with a humble aid of ₹2 lakhs.

The producer was receiving critical care at his residence but complications post the said surgery arose, requiring immediate hospital attention. His condition eventually deteriorated on Monday evening and he breathed his last at 9 pm.

Durai leaves behind a cinematic legacy having lent his weight behind notable Tamil films including Baba, Pithamagan, Lovely and Gajendra. The producer is survived by his two wives and three daughters.