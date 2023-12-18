Veteran Actress & Kajol's Mother Tanuja Rushed To Hospital, Under Observation In ICU

Veteran actress Tanuja, who is also the mother of actors Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji, was rushed to the hospital on the evening of Sunday, December 18, due to age-related illness.

As per reports, the 80-year-old has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is currently under observation.

While not much has been shared about her health, Tanuja happens to be admitted at a hospital in Mumbai's posh Juhu locality, which is also closer to Kajol's residence.

"She is under observation. She is doing well. There's nothing to worry about," PTI quoted a source.

Kajol, Tanishaa and other members of Tanuja's family are yet to release an official statement about her health.

On the work front, Tanuja was last seen on screen in 2022 in the anthology Modern Love Mumbai. After beginning her career as a child artist in 1950 with Hamari Beti, Tanuja went on to star in a number of hits including Jewel Thief, Haathi Mere Saathi, Hamari Yaad Aayegi, Izzat, Yaarana, Masoom, Do Chor, and others.

Besides, she has also acted in a numerous renowned Bengali films.

Tanuja was recently seen in public during the Durga Puja festivities in October along with her entire family. The Mukerjis are known to organise one of the grandest Durga Pujas in the city, and every year, Tanuja, along with her daughters Kajol and Tanishaa, is seen actively participating in the festival.