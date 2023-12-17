Shreyas Talpade Health Update: Actor Likely To Be Discharged From Hospital On Sunday Night Or Monday

Actor Shreyas Talpade left his fans and well-wishers shocked and worried for him after he suffered a heart attack on Thursday evening, and had to undergo an urgent angioplasty. The actor is currently recovering at a hospital in Mumbai and he might get discharged soon and be back with his family.

Filmmaker Soham Shah, who happens to be a close friend of Shreyas, informed his fans that the actor was stable post the angioplasty and was recuperating in the care of the best doctors. Shreyas is currently admitted at the Bellevue hospital in Andheri.

Shah stated that he visited Shreyas on Thursday night itself and on Friday too, and it was a relief to see his friend smiling again.

Shah also praised Shreyas' wife Deepti Talpade for her presence of mind and timely action. "They both have felt divine intervention that he was revived back, as it was a very challenging time to reach the hospital battling the traffic," he stated.

He then shared that while Shreyas has been advised to rest for the next few days, he might be discharged from the hospital by Sunday night, or at the most by Monday.

Shreyas Talpade's heart stopped beating for 10 mins

On Thursday, Shreyas had returned from the shoot of his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle when he complained of restlessness to his wife. As she was taking him to the hospital, he collapsed midway, and on reaching the hospital, doctors confirmed that he had suffered a heart attack, and the actor then underwent angioplasty.

While Shreyas was in the hospital, his friend Bobby Deol told the media that the Om Shanti Om actor's heart had "stopped beating for 10 minutes" before the doctors could revive him.

Shreyas' wife Deepti later released an official statement about the actor's health and thanked his well-wishers for their blessings and concern.