Tanuja Birthday: Best movies of the veteran actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 22, 2022
Veteran actress Tanuja is all set to celebrate her 73rd birthday on September 23, 2022
Tanuja is an Indian actress who predominantly works in the Hindi film industry. Here's a look at some of her best films....
'Memdidi' is a 1961 staring David, Jayant, Lalita Pawar, Asit Sen and Tanuja
'Jeene Ki Raah' is a 1969 film. It is a remake of the Telugu film 'Bratuku Teruvu' (1953)
'Do Chor' is a 1972 romantic drama film staring Dharmendra, Tanuja, Shobhana Samarth, K.N. Singh, Trilok Kapoor and Jalal Agha
'Haathi Mere Saathi' is a 1971 film and at that point in time was the biggest hit ever made by a South Indian producer in Hindi
The 1971 film 'Anubhav' was the first part of Basu Battacharya's introspective trilogy which included 'Avishkaar' and 'Griha Pravesh'
'Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi' is a 1966 romantic-tragedy film staring Dharmendra, Mala Sinha, Tanuja, Deven Verma, Rehman, Johnny Walker in lead roles
'Mere Jeevan Saathi' is a 1972 film and was the second movie of Rajesh Khanna with Tanuja after the blockbuster 'Haathi Mere Saathi' (1971)
'Jewel Thief' is a 1967 film which features four bond girl-like actresses portrayed by Tanuja, Helen, Faryal and Anju Mahendru
