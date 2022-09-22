Photos: Madhuri Dixit shakes a leg at 'Maja Ma' trailer launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 22, 2022
The trailer of the much-anticipated film 'Maja Ma' was released today
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Madhuri Dixit Nene delivered a graceful and energetic garba performance during the launch
She shook a leg on the song 'Boom Padi' from Maja Ma
This is the first time Madhuri will be seen performing Garba on screen
'Boom Padi' is being touted as the 'Garba Anthem' of the year
The movie presents the queen of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit, in a complex and fearless avatar
A true-blue Bollywood entertainer, 'Maja Ma' is set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a lively wedding with a story that will tug at your heartstrings
The film is set to release online on October 6
The film sees Gajraj Rao as Madhuri's husband and Ritwik Bhowmik as her son
“You will see me play a middle-class man, a father to young adults and husband to a loving wife, in Maja Ma,” said Gajraj Rao
It also stars Barkha Singh and Srishti Shrivastava in key roles
