Photos: Madhuri Dixit shakes a leg at 'Maja Ma' trailer launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 22, 2022

The trailer of the much-anticipated film 'Maja Ma' was released today

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Madhuri Dixit Nene delivered a graceful and energetic garba performance during the launch

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She shook a leg on the song 'Boom Padi' from Maja Ma

Photo by Viral Bhayani

This is the first time Madhuri will be seen performing Garba on screen

Photo by Viral Bhayani

'Boom Padi' is being touted as the 'Garba Anthem' of the year

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The movie presents the queen of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit, in a complex and fearless avatar

Photo by Viral Bhayani

A true-blue Bollywood entertainer, 'Maja Ma' is set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a lively wedding with a story that will tug at your heartstrings

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The film is set to release online on October 6

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The film sees Gajraj Rao as Madhuri's husband and Ritwik Bhowmik as her son

Photo by Viral Bhayani

“You will see me play a middle-class man, a father to young adults and husband to a loving wife, in Maja Ma,” said Gajraj Rao

Photo by Viral Bhayani

It also stars Barkha Singh and Srishti Shrivastava in key roles

Photo by Viral Bhayani

