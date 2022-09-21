Pics: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in bold outfit with plunging neckline

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2022

Actress Janhvi Kapoor shared several sizzling pictures of herself on Instagram

The ever-so-stylish actress managed to stand out with her impeccable outfit

She looked stunning in an orange bodycon dress

She completed her look with a ponytail hairstyle

Janhvi flaunted her curves in the outfit which featured a plunging neckline

She rounded off her elegant ensemble with dainty earrings

"Vitamin C ya laterrrrr 🍊", Janhvi captioned her post on Instagram

Janhvi paired the long-sleeved dress with pointy heels

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She got papped by the shutterbugs as she stepped out for an event in Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen in films like 'Bawaal' and 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She was last seen in the film 'GoodLuck Jerry'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

