Pics: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in bold outfit with plunging neckline

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2022
Actress Janhvi Kapoor shared several sizzling pictures of herself on Instagram
The ever-so-stylish actress managed to stand out with her impeccable outfit
She looked stunning in an orange bodycon dress
She completed her look with a ponytail hairstyle
Janhvi flaunted her curves in the outfit which featured a plunging neckline
She rounded off her elegant ensemble with dainty earrings
"Vitamin C ya laterrrrr 🍊", Janhvi captioned her post on Instagram
Janhvi paired the long-sleeved dress with pointy heels
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She got papped by the shutterbugs as she stepped out for an event in Mumbai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen in films like 'Bawaal' and 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She was last seen in the film 'GoodLuck Jerry'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
