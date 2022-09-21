Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma's hottest pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2022
Actress Nia Sharma is a popular television actress. She recently dropped some stunning pictures on instagram. Here's a look....
Sharma is currently seen as a contestant in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
She is known for her roles in 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' as Manvi Chaudhary and 'Jamai Raja' as Roshni Patel
She has also worked in 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' as Aarohi Kashyap and 'Naagin 4' as Brinda Parekh
In 2017, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and finished as a finalist
She was last seen in the second season of her web series 'Jamai 2.0'
She also posted a picture with her team and wrote,"Nia Sharma 'With Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Team"
Thanks For Reading!