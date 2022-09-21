Kareena Kapoor Khan's unseen childhood photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2022
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 42nd birthday on September 21, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a well known Bollywood actress and is popularly known for her movies like 'Jab We Met', 'K3G', among others
She is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and the younger sister of actress Karisma Kapoor
She married actor Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012
She is now a mother to 2 kids - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan
She made her acting debut in the 2000 film 'Refugee'
She has also written a book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'. In the book she chronicled her journey of being pregnant with her two sons
Kareena is quite close to her family and is often seen being a part of all major family functions
She is celebrating her birthday today with her family at dad Randhir Kapoor's residence
Besides films, she has worked with UNICEF since 2014 to advocate for the education of girls and an increase in quality based education in India
Thanks For Reading!