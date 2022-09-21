Sana Saeed Birthday: Hottest looks of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Anjali

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2022
Actress Sana Saeed will celebrate her 34th birthday on September 22, 2022
Sana is popularly known for her role as the little Anjali in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'
Despite the KKHH's star-studded ensemble cast, the actress managed to make her mark and won millions of hearts with her portrayal
She also starred in films like 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega' and 'Badal'
Years later, she returned to the silver screen with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year' in 2012
She also appeared in television shows such as 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' and 'Lo Ho Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki'
She participated in the reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 (2013)', 'Nach Baliye 7 (2015)' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 (2016)'
Sana also hosted the famous kids program 'Fox Kids' in which she played the role of Chatur Chachi
In May 2018, Sana appeared in the talk show 'Juzz Baatt' as a guest along with Adnan Khan, Arjit Taneja and Karan Jotwani.
While the 'Badal' actress has been away from the silver screen, she keeps her fans updated through her social media handles and often shares gorgeous pictures
