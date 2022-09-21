Raju Srivastava's UNSEEN pics with family

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2022
Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21. He was 58.
He breathed his last at AIIMS hospital in Delhi
On August 10, Raju had suffered a heart attack while he was running on the treadmill at the gym
He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he underwent an angioplasty the same day
Raju is survived by his wife Shikha and their children, Antara and Ayushman
He married Shikha from Lucknow on July 1, 1993.
In 2013, Raju and Shikha participated in the popular dance show 'Nach Baliye'
He first appeared films like 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' and 'Baazigar' among others
His big breakthrough came in 2005 with the first season of 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'
He also participated in 'Bigg Boss 3'
