Raju Srivastava's UNSEEN pics with family

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2022

Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21. He was 58.

He breathed his last at AIIMS hospital in Delhi

On August 10, Raju had suffered a heart attack while he was running on the treadmill at the gym

He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he underwent an angioplasty the same day

Raju is survived by his wife Shikha and their children, Antara and Ayushman

He married Shikha from Lucknow on July 1, 1993.

In 2013, Raju and Shikha participated in the popular dance show 'Nach Baliye'

He first appeared films like 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' and 'Baazigar' among others

His big breakthrough came in 2005 with the first season of 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'

He also participated in 'Bigg Boss 3'

Thanks For Reading!

From 'Baazigar' to 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', Raju Srivastava starred in these movies
Find out More