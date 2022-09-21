From 'Baazigar' to 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', Raju Srivastava starred in these movies

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2022
Comedian Raju Srivastava breathed his last on September 21, after being on the ventilator for over a month
Along with being a renowned comic, Raju had also starred in several hit films
He marked his Bollywood debut with Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's 'Tezaab' in 1988
In 1989, he played the supporting role of a truck cleaner in Salman Khan's 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'
In 1993, he essayed the role of a college student in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Baazigar'
Raju Srivastava in 'Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa'
Raju in 'Waah! Tera Kya Kehna'
He impressed the audience with his comic timing in the 2003 romcom 'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon', in which he played Kareena Kapoor's character Sanjana's servant Shambhu
Raju was also a part of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's 2017 social drama 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'
