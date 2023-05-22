Veteran actor Sarath Babu dies at 71 after multiple organ failure in Hyderabad, condolences pour in

Veteran Tamil and Telugu actor Sarath Babu passed away on Monday (May 22) in Hyderabad. He was 71.

Earlier this month, Sarath Babu was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was reportedly receiving treatment for multi-organ damage and age-related issues.

According to several media reports, his condition was critical and he breathed his last today.

It was earlier reported that Sarath Babu suffered from sepsis, which impacted functioning of kidneys, lungs, liver and other organs.

Condolences pour in for Sarath Babu

Condolences have been pouring in on social media platforms for Sarath Babu.

"Veteran Actor #SarathBabu Garu Passed Away Today 🙏🙏May His Soul Rest in peace #SarathBabu garu," a user wrote on Twitter.

Another user tweeted, "Veteran actor #SarathBabu Garu is no more. Our deepest condolences, and may his soul rest in peace."

Sarath Babu, whose real name is Satyam Babu Dixithulu, began his acting career in 1973 with a Telugu film. He is known predominantly for his work in Telugu and Tamil movies. He also acted in a few Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. He has bagged Nandi awards nine times for best acting in supporting roles.

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Sarath Babu wanted to be a police officer but could not realise his dream because of an eyesight problem. His father wanted him to join his business but with the support of his mother, he entered the film industry and established himself as an actor.