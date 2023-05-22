Anupam Kher suffers hairline fracture on sets of Vijay 69, shares photo wearing sling: 'Acchi khasi chot lagi, dard hai'

Anupam Kher | Instagram

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher injured his shoulder during the shoot of his upcoming film Vijay 69 on May 21.

On Monday, the actor took to his official social media account and revealed that he suffered hairline fracture while shooting for the sports film. Kher also shared his picture in which he was seen wearing an arm sling.

Anupam Kher injured during film shoot

In the caption, he revealed that he was being treated by the same man who had tied arm slings on Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan's shoulders when they were injured.

Kher also wrote about his mother Dulari's reaction to his shoulder injury. He also said that he is fine and that there's nothing to worry about.

"आप स्पोर्ट्स फ़िल्म करो और आप घायल ना हो!! ऐसा कैसे हो सकता है? कल #Vijay69 की शूटिंग के दौरान कंधे में अच्छी ख़ासी चोट लगी।दर्द तो है पर जब कंधे पर sling लगाने वाले भैया ने बताया की उन्होंने ही @iamsrk और @iHrithik के कंधों को इस स्लिंग से सजाया था तो पता नहीं क्यों दर्द का एहसास थोड़ा कम हो गया," he captioned his post.

He further wrote, "पर वैसे अगर थोड़ा ज़ोर से खाँसू तो मुँह से हल्की सी चीख ज़रूर निकलती है! फ़ोटो में मुस्कुराने की कोशिश genuine है! एक दो दिनों बाद शूटिंग जारी रहेगी।वैसे माँ ने सुना तो बोली, “और दिखा अपनी बॉडी दुनिया को!! तुझे नज़र लग गई!” मैंने जवाब दिया “ माँ! गिरते है शहसवार ही मैदान ए जंग में। वो तिफल क्या गिरेगा जो घुटनों के बल चले!” माँ झाँपड़ मारते मारते रुक गई! 😳💪😬😫😍 #HairLineFracture #IAmFine #DulariRocks."

Soon after he shared the post, several celebrities took to the comments and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Neena Gupta commented, "Arre re kya kiya." On the other hand, Chunky Panday and Guru Randhawa dropped 'get well soon' messages.

About Vijay 69

Vijay 69 will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Anupam Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69

The film will be directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed Meri Pyaari Bindu with YRF Entertainment. Maneesh Sharma is producing the film.

Kher's upcoming projects

The veteran actor is also set to star in edge-of-the-seat thriller, tentatively titled 'The Room'. Helmed by Sikandar Sidhu, the film also stars Pravin in the lead roles.

He will also be seen in director Vivek Agnihotri's next 'The Vaccine War' which revolves around India's contributions to the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's next directorial 'Emergency', 'The Signature' and Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'.