Vashu Jain Wins Roadies 19: All About The 22-Yr-Old Chhattisgarh Youth From Rhea Chakraborty's Gang

The grand finale of Roadies 19: Karm Ya Kaand was aired on Sunday night and the one who lifted the trophy of the much-loved reality show was none other than Vashu Jain, who belonged to the gang of leader Rhea Chakraborty. After a gruelling season, the 22-year-old erupted with joy as he was declared the winner.

Vashu won the title defeating the likes of Prakram Dandona and Siwet Tomar. He took home a prize money of Rs 5 lakh.

Siwet Tomar from Prince Narula's gang was declared as the first runner-up.

Who is Vashu Jain?

Born and brought up in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, Vashu Jain is an actor, athlete and content creator.

He completed his schooling from St Xavier's High School in Bilaspur, post which, in 2019, he launched his own Youtube channel, which is all about travelling, health and fitness.

As an actor, he has participated in various stage plays and in 2022, he also starred in the short film, titled Tag.

Besides, he has also featured in several advertisements on television including that of Vivo, Pantaloons, Skybags, and others.

Vashu was among the 30 contestants who were shortlisted for the 19th season of Roadies. He was then picked into Rhea Chakraborty's gang.

Vashu Jain on winning Roadies 19

Post winning the show, Vashu said, "Winning Roadies was a journey of sweat, tears, and unbreakable bonds. It has been one of the best feelings. It has been instrumental in changing my outlook towards life. I couldn't have done it without the unwavering support of my gang leader Rhea Ma’am and Sonu Sir. Also, a big thanks to Prince Sir for putting his trust in me right from the beginning. Karm and Kaand, we embraced it all, and we emerged as champions!"

Rhea too heaped praise on Vashu and added, "Roadies was more than just a show, it was a pathway of resilience, growth, and untiring belief. Although Vashu entered my gang in the middle of the season, he has been an excellent performer in whatever task he aimed at. My gang and I faced challenges head-on, and together we conquered every obstacle. I couldn't be prouder of Vashu and my gang's relentless spirit!"

Read Also Bigg Boss 17 CONFIRMED Contestants List: Ankita Lokhande To Sunny Arya

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)