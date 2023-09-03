 Roadies-Karm Ya Kaand: Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati Get Into UGLY Fight, Try To Hit Each Other
IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
Gang leaders in Roadies don't always remain united, because sometimes friendly rivalries take the form of violent encounters. Such is the case between Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati on MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, who so far have been rivaling one another in the game.

However, the two nearly end up having a physical fight while Sonu Sood was announcing the vote-outs.

This time though, Prince ends up chiding Gautam for his comments about his earlier condescending comments, about him not being his competition. While Prince had viewed Gautam as his competition, Gautam had been less sporting and told his team members in private, that he does not consider Prince a competitor.

For telling his members this in private instead of having a face to face conversation with him, Prince ends up calling Gautam a coward, while Gautam gives a smug reply by telling Prince that he does not want to talk to him at all.

While Sonu Sood tries to calm their fight by telling Prince to apologise for his comments, this only adds to the fire as Prince then further insults Gautam with the latter also getting up and retorting.

What initially started as an angry, but nonetheless civil argument heats up and turns into something much worse, as both the Gang Leaders get personal and start swearing at each other before preparing to fight one another in great anger.

At this point, the two nearly end up hitting one another as contestants and Sonu Sood pull them back, trying to diffuse the situation, with less than any kind of good luck.

However, another thing that is really going to be affected by this development are the vote-outs, because Sonu Sood had announced that some people will have to pack their bags, but this entire thing was interrupted.

As the vote-out needs the Gang Leaders to participate and have their unanimous agreement, alongside the contestants' poll, the two fighting each other is likely to delay or even alter the results of the pending vote-outs.

