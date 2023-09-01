 When Hrithik Roshan Visited The Sets Of Roadies Finale, Rannvijay Singha Shares Unseen PHOTO
Rannvijay Singha, the first winner of Roadies, shared a throwback picture with Hrithik Roshan.

ANIUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 08:43 PM IST
article-image
When Hrithik Roshan Visited The Sets Of Roadies Finale, Rannvijay Singha Shares Unseen PHOTO | Photo Via Instagram.

If you have grown up watching 'Roadies', then actor VJ Rannvijay Singha's latest Instagram post is bound to make you nostalgic.

Rannvijay, who was the winner of the first-ever season of India's most iconic youth reality show, took a stroll down memory lane and shared pictures from his 'Roadies' journey as a contestant.

In his caption, he wrote, "2003. Roadies 1, Final day, @hrithikroshan gave us the keys to our “Karizma’s” L-R:- Luv, @tonykordolia ,Kriti , Natasha G, Hritik, @ranjitbajaj, Natasha R & Me. We hung out , we laughed we danced.. it was an amazing day. #donofroadies #legendsofkarizma."

Interestingly, he surprised fans by dropping photos that feature none other than Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik came on the sets of 'Roadies' in 2003 to promote Karizma bikes. In the images, Hrithik is seen posing next to Roadies contestants.

As soon as Rannvijay dropped the post, netizens chimed in the comment section and expressed their love for the 'Roadies' show.

"I remember this," actor Siddhanth Kapoor commented. "Karizmas are synonymous with dream goals for biking in india, Hrithik and you cemented that culture for us," comedian Kenny Sebastian wrote. "Hahahha you made us nostalgic," another one wrote.

Rannvijay had a long association with 'Roadies'. He had hosted the show for 17 long years. He undoubtedly received immense love and popularity with his 'Roadies' stint.

