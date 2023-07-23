Rannvijay Singha Buys ₹5.5 Lakh Ultraviolette F77 Superbike

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 23, 2023
Actor Rannvijay Singha got home a brand new limited edition superbike on Sunday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actor purchased a swanky new Ultraviolette F77 superbike
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The superbike is priced at a whopping Rs 5.5 lakh
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rannvijay was all smiles as he received his priced superbike
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He even posed with it for the paparazzi
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The superbike is fully electric
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rannvijay was accompanied by his best friend Varun Sood
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rannvijay was last seen in the series 'Mismatched'
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!