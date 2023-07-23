Rannvijay Singha Buys ₹5.5 Lakh Ultraviolette F77 Superbike

Actor Rannvijay Singha got home a brand new limited edition superbike on Sunday

The actor purchased a swanky new Ultraviolette F77 superbike

The superbike is priced at a whopping Rs 5.5 lakh

Rannvijay was all smiles as he received his priced superbike

He even posed with it for the paparazzi

The superbike is fully electric

Rannvijay was accompanied by his best friend Varun Sood

Rannvijay was last seen in the series 'Mismatched'

