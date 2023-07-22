Here's How Margot Robbie's Husband Tom Ackerley Connected To Barbie Movie

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 22, 2023
Margot Robbie's latest film "Barbie," featuring Ryan Gosling, hits cinemas, and do you know its unique connection with her husband, Tom Ackerley?
"Barbie" is not just another movie; it is a satirical gem penned by the director Greta Gerwig and her husband Noah Baumbach, adding an intriguing layer of real-life creativity to the film.
Tom Ackerley, 33, a UK native, is not only Margot's husband but also the founder of the production house LuckyChap Entertainment, which has been instrumental in backing several of Margot's previous films.
Not just this, Tom’s production house has jointly co-produced Robbie’s Barbie in association with Warner Bros.
Tom's journey into Hollywood started as an extra in the iconic "Harry Potter" franchise, where he played a student in Hogwarts in the first three films. After a hiatus, he returned to the film industry as part of the crew in 2011.
The couple first met on the set of "Suite Française" in 2014, and their relationship blossomed into a marriage a few years later in a secret ceremony.
Margot shared how being married to Tom has enriched her life and career, stating that it's the most fun she's ever had and has made her a better person.
