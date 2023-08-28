Watch: Hrithik Roshan Remains Calm Despite Getting Mobbed After Movie Date With Saba Azad |

Bollywood star couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were photographed leaving a cinema hall after a movie night in Mumbai. A series of pictures and videos of the lovebirds surfaced on social media. Hrithik looked stunning in a black jacket over a matching black T-shirt, a black cap, and black spectacles. Saba, on the other hand, opted for a white t-shirt paired with a long orange jacket. She was seen in a no-makeup look.

As per reports, moviegoers were not aware of the couple in the same vicinity, but as soon as the paparazzi began shouting their name asking to pose for pictures, Hrithik and Saba were mobbed by fans hounding for a selfie. While the two managed to make their way to the car, they faced difficulty in leaving the premises, which led to their bodyguards intervening. Throughout the hullabaloo, Hrithik and Saba remained calm.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started swirling after they were spotted on a dinner date in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together.

All speculations on their relationship were set at rest after the two walked hand-in-hand at filmmaker and Dharma honcho Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash last May. Recently the duo jetted off to Argentina for a short vacation.

Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan and shares two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next film 'Fighter' opposite actors Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. He also has director Ayan Mukerji's next action thriller 'War 2' alongside actors Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

