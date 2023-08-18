Hrithik Roshan Shows Before And After Photos Post Holiday With Girlfriend Saba Azad | Photo Via Instagram

Hrithik Roshan is known as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, and his social media is proof of it! Apart from his acting prowess, he is one of the most good-looking stars we have. Just a while back, the Krrish actor shared new pictures, which have taken the internet by storm.

The actor, who was on vacation with his girlfriend, Saba Azad, shared a glimpse of his before and after pictures. "Vacation over. Presenting before and after pics. See you in the gym," he captioned the post.

Check it out:

Reacting to it, Rohit Roy commented, "You before pictures are better than most of our after pictures." While fans couldn't keep calm and called him an 'inspiration.' A user wrote: "Words are less to define him @hrithikroshan sir you are a inspiration to all of us young people we admire your hardwork🙌🏻 and the mentality of #nevergiveup." Another comment read: "And this is the post of the day in Instagram". "49 years me bhi itna fitness ," wrote another.

On the work front, Hrithik shared the first-look poster of his character from his next film, Fighter. He captioned it: "#SpiritOfFighter | Vande Mataram! See you in the theaters on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024."

The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it is slated to release in theaters on January 25, 2024.

He was last seen in Pushkar Gayathri's Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan.

