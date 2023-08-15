 Motion Poster Of Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter Unveiled On Independence Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMotion Poster Of Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter Unveiled On Independence Day

Motion Poster Of Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter Unveiled On Independence Day

As Independence Day dawns, 'Fighter' unfurls its wings with the unveiling of its maiden motion poster, aptly titled 'Spirit of Fighter.'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Motion Poster Of Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter Unveiled On Independence Day |

In a crescendo of suspense and excitement, India's cinematic landscape braces itself for the arrival of 'Fighter,' the country's inaugural venture into the realm of aerial action. As Independence Day dawns, 'Fighter' unfurls its wings with the unveiling of its maiden motion poster, aptly titled 'Spirit of Fighter.' This carefully orchestrated teaser resonates with the fervor of patriotism, aligning seamlessly with the sentiments of the nation's commemoration.

Read Also
Photos: Deepika Padukone jets off to shoot Fighter with Hrithik Roshan
article-image

After having already captivated the audience’s imagination with a sensational title poster, the makers have now unveiled the first motion poster, featuring the lead star cast, coinciding with the significant occasion of August 15th - Independence Day. This poster guarantees a plethora of action, thrill, and adventure while invoking sheer patriotic values and emotions. Notably, the motion poster features a fresh rendition of 'Vande Mataram,' a track that will give instant goosebumps to every Indian.

Read Also
Fighter: Hrithik Roshan Looks Geared Up For Action In FIRST Still, Leaves Fans Excited
article-image

'Fighter' is designed for the Big-Screen cinematic experience. It's shot at multiple real locations and uses the latest cinematic technology to achieve a never seen spectacle for global screens. Superstars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor share screen space for the first and Siddharth Anand ups the ante after the phenomenal success of WAR and Pathaan. This film truly defines the coming together of the best of talent, technology, and storytelling. 

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' is directed by Siddharth Anand and will star Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The film is set to release across cinemas on January 25, 2024.

Read Also
Fighter: FIRST LOOK Of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer To Release On Independence Day 2023
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Akshay Kumar Gets Indian Citizenship On Independence Day 2023, Shares Photo: 'Dil Aur Citizenship...

Akshay Kumar Gets Indian Citizenship On Independence Day 2023, Shares Photo: 'Dil Aur Citizenship...

Amitabh Bachchan Says He Cried After Watching Abhishek's Ghoomer, Calls The Film 'Incredible'

Amitabh Bachchan Says He Cried After Watching Abhishek's Ghoomer, Calls The Film 'Incredible'

Ankita Lokhande Shares FIRST Post After Father's Death: 'You Gave Me Wings To Fly'

Ankita Lokhande Shares FIRST Post After Father's Death: 'You Gave Me Wings To Fly'

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Liplock Video From The Latter's New York Concert Goes Viral

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Liplock Video From The Latter's New York Concert Goes Viral

Pooja Bhatt REACTS To Netizens Calling Mahesh Bhatt 'Tharki' For Kissing Manisha Rani: 'She Makes...

Pooja Bhatt REACTS To Netizens Calling Mahesh Bhatt 'Tharki' For Kissing Manisha Rani: 'She Makes...