 Saba Azad On Constant Scrutiny On Her Dating Hrithik Roshan: 'People Are Just Morbidly Interested...'
Saba Azad has been in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan for quite sometime now.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 02:51 PM IST
article-image
Saba Azad On Constant Scrutiny On Her Dating Hrithik Roshan: 'People Are Just Morbidly Interested...'

Saba Azad is currently in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan, and the two are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. The two made it official when they graced the red carpet at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in Mumbai. Since then, the duo has often been spotted taking vacations together and on public occasions.

During a recent chat with News18, Saba recently talked about the constant scrutiny of her love life with Hrithik. When asked if it bothers her, she said, "Would it not get to anybody? It gets to everybody. But I think it’s a part of the course. " She added that people are just morbidly interested in other people's lives; one can't do anything about it.  

"You just keep your head down and keep working. You just don’t let it affect you; you smile and carry on. It’s part of the job. The only part of my life that I’m happy to be public about is my work. Anything else is nobody’s business," said the Feels Like Ishq actress.

Recently, Saba and Hrithik also headed to a romantic vacation in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The duo also shared many pictures on their social media handles

Meanwhile, Hrithik, who was earlier married to Sussanne Khan for almost 14 years, also shares a good bond with Saba Azad. While Sussanee is currently in a relationship with Arslan Goni. 

