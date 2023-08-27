 Roadies 19: Gautam Gulati Speaks On His Current Equation With Prince Narula, Says 'Mere Dil Me Uske Liye Aaj Bhi...'
Roadies 19: Gautam Gulati Speaks On His Current Equation With Prince Narula, Says 'Mere Dil Me Uske Liye Aaj Bhi...'

Despite the on-screen drama, Gulati confessed to holding no ill will towards Prince Narula.

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
MTV Roadies 19, where adrenaline-soaked challenges and fierce competition rule the roost, isn't just the show where daring stunts that are turning heads.

The heated showdown between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula has emerged as the show's juiciest spectacle, captivating audiences both within and beyond the reality TV universe.

The discord between the two gang leaders is no secret, even for those who aren't avid viewers of the show. It's a rivalry that transcends the screen, with social media buzzing about their fiery clashes. Yet, amid the intense competition and charged emotions, there's a surprising twist.

HERE'S WHAT GAUTAM GULATI SAID

In a candid interview, Gautam Gulati revealed a side that fans might not expect. Despite the on-screen drama, Gulati confessed to holding no ill will towards Prince Narula. "I don't have any negativity or grudges against him," Gulati said, shedding light on his mature perspective.

"Whatever happened was in the show par mere dil mei uske liye aaj bhi koi aisi gandi bhavna nahi hai ki mai kabhi uske against jaun. Over the years, I've realized, that once you see the bigger picture, where you want to go in life, I don't want to do something like that."

BOTH OF THEM PREVIOUSLY WON SALMAN KHAN'S BIGG BOSS

Former Bigg Boss champions, Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula joined forces for the first time on MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand, and the sparks have been flying ever since.

The dynamic duo, known for their powerhouse personalities, has locked horns in a battle of wits and strategy that has kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Their verbal jousts and palpable tension have become a hallmark of each episode.

