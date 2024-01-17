 Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar's Operation Valentine Becomes First Film To Launch A Song At Wagah Border
Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar's Operation Valentine Becomes First Film To Launch A Song At Wagah Border

Operation Valentine will release in Telugu and Hindi on February 16, 2024.

Updated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 06:28 PM IST
article-image

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Operation Valentine. It is said to be based on true events and is billed as “a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer."Ahead of the film's release, the makers have unveiled a song called Vande Mataram.

Varun launched the soul-stirring patriotic anthem Vande Mataram at the Wagah border. This is the first-ever movie in the history of Indian films to unveil a song at this historic location.

Check out the photos:

article-image

At the Wagha Border, Varun was seen interacting with the Border Security Force (BSF) as the notes of Vande Mataram filled the air with a thunderous response from the audience.

Vande Mataram is sung by the legendary Sukhwinder Singh in Hindi and Kunal Kundu in Telugu. The music is by Mickey J Meyer who has crafted a score. The song highlights Operation Valentine's commitment to portraying emotions which is inspired by true events.

article-image

Operation Valentine marks the Hindi film debut of Varun Tej, while Manushi is making her Telugu debut. Meanwhile, in the movie,Tej will be playing a pilot, Chhillar, on the other hand, will be seen as a radar controller.

article-image

Operation Valentine is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker and VFX aficionado, who will be making his directorial debut with this film.

The film will release in Telugu and Hindi on February 16, 2024.

