 Varun Dhawan's Baby John Co-Star Keerthy Suresh To Marry High School Sweetheart Anthony Thattil In December?
National Award actress Keerthy Suresh is reportedly all set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Dubai-based businessman Anthony Thattil, in Goa next month. The duo are childhood sweethearts who have been in a relationship for almost 15 years. A source close to the actress confirmed the news. Family approval has sealed the couple’s mutual love. They are expected to make an official announcement soon.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
article-image

National Award actress Keerthy Suresh, who is gearing up for the release of her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan in Baby John, is reportedly all set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Dubai-based businessman Anthony Thattil, in Goa next month, in an intimate ceremony.

According to a report in the Deccan Chronicle, Keerthy and Anthony are childhood sweethearts who have been in a relationship for almost 15 years now. A source close to the actress confirmed the news. Family approval has sealed the couple’s mutual love.

article-image

Reportedly, the wedding will take place on December 11 and 12 in Goa. The duo have remained tight-lipped about rumours of their wedding. They are expected to make an official announcement soon.

Keerthy's husband-to-be, Anthony, belongs from Kochi, Kerala, and is also the owner of one of Kerala’s prominent resort chains.

It is said that Keerthy’s father, producer-actor Suresh, and mother, actress Menaka, and the groom’s parents are quite excited and are happy about the duo's relationship culminating in marriage.

article-image

Earlier, there were rumours that Keerthy would be tying the knot to Jawan music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Denying the news, she told Times Now, "It is wrong news. Anirudh is a good friend of mine. It (wedding) will happen at some point in time."

article-image

In 2023, Keerthy had slammed a publication for calling her friend her boyfriend. She wrote, "Hahaha!! Didn’t have to pull my dear friend, this time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then! PS : Not once got it right."

On the work front, Keerthy was last seen in the Tamil film Raghu Thatha, directed by Suman Kumar.

