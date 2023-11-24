 Keerthy Suresh To Make OTT Debut With YRF's Period Thriller Series Akka
Akka is being directed by debutant Dharmaraj Shetty

ANIUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 03:09 PM IST
article-image

Actors Radhika Apte and Keerthy Suresh are all set to star in YRF's upcoming thriller series 'Akka'. The period thriller will be helmed by Dharmaraj Shetty.

"Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte are considered two of the most gifted female actors in India today. They are incredibly natural artistes [who] are hailed as sheer tours de force on screen having delivered incredible performances project after project. So, the fact that Keerthy and Radhika have been pitted against each other makes 'Akka' one of the most intriguing streaming projects being made in the country currently," a trade source told Variety.

'Akka' marks Keerthy Suresh's OTT debut. "The project is being directed by debutant writer and director Dharmaraj Shetty, a disruptive creative mind who has been recently found by [Yash Raj Films chair and MD] Aditya Chopra.

article-image

His vision for 'Akka' grabbed Aditya's attention and the project was greenlit instantly with a brief from Adi to make 'Akka' one of the biggest tentpole series that YRF Entertainment will ever make. Every detail of this project will be kept under wraps purposely by YRF to build intrigue," the source added, as per Variety.

YRF's recently released series 'The Railway Men' starring Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan, Divyenndu Sharma, and R Madhavan which streamed on the OTT platform Netflix received massive responses from the fans.

'The Railway Men' is a show based on the deadly gas leak in the central Indian city of Bhopal. A cloud of toxic gas escaped from a pesticide plant, on the night of 2nd December 1984, in the city of Bhopal that injured and claimed thousands of lives. This is the untold story of the unsung heroes, who rose to the occasion that night to save the city and its people. This is the story of their courage, their sense of duty and their humanity.

Meanwhile, Radhika will be next seen in director Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' which stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. 

article-image

