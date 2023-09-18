'Wrong News': Keerthy Suresh Rubbishes Wedding Rumours With Jawan Composer Anirudh Ravichander

Actress Keerthy Suresh has finally reacted to her wedding rumours with jawan music composer Anirudh Ravichander. For those unversed, several media reports stated that Anirudh and Keerthy are planning to tie the knot in 2023.

They are rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time now, however, they have never officially confirmed it. In one of her recent interviews, Keerthy opened up about her relationship status and marriage plans.

Reacting to her affair with Anirudh, the 30-year-old actress told Times Now, "It is wrong news. Anirudh is a good friend of mine. It (wedding) will happen at some point in time."

A few days back, Keerthy's father also reacted to his daughter's 'baseless' wedding reports. He told OTT Play, "There’s absolutely no truth in that. The reports are all baseless without an iota of truth in it. There have been news of so many other link-ups too and this is not the first time someone is putting up a news story about her and Anirudh either."

Keerthy and Anirudh have collaborated on films such as Remo, Thaana Serndha Kootam, and others.

Recently, the actress posted a video in which she is seen grooving to Anirudh's song Chaleya with director Atlee's wife Priya. "Just for fun! Don't miss the end (Sometimes I just get too excited)," she captioned her post.

In May 2023, Keerthy's father had shared an official statement to quash the actress' marriage rumours after the actress' picture with Dubai-based businessman Farhan Bin Liaquat had gone viral on social media.

A popular Tamil magazine had also published a story which stated that the Dasara actress and Farhan might get engaged soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy was last seen in Chiranjeevi-starrer Bhola Shankar, which also starred Tamannaah Bhatia.