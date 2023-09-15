Keerthy Suresh's Dad Rubbishes Her Wedding Rumours With Jawan Composer Anirudh: 'Absolutely No Truth'

Actress Keerthy Suresh's father has reacted to his daughter's wedding rumours with Jawan music composer Anirudh Ravichander. For those unversed, it was reported earlier today that Anirudh and Keerthy are planning to tie the knot this year.

They are rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time now, however, they have never officially confirmed it.

Reacting to the 'baseless' reports, Keerthy's father told OTT Play, "There’s absolutely no truth in that. The reports are all baseless without an iota of truth in it. There have been news of so many other link-ups too and this is not the first time someone is putting up a news story about her and Anirudh either."

Keerthy and Anirudh have collaborated on films such as Remo, Thaana Serndha Kootam, and others.

Keerthy, who is quite active on social media, recently shared a video in which she is seen grooving to Anirudh's song Chaleya with director Atlee's wife Priya. "Just for fun! Don't miss the end (Sometimes I just get too excited)," she captioned her post.

In May 2023, Keerthy's father had shared an official statement to quash the actress' marriage rumours after the actress' picture with Dubai-based businessman Farhan Bin Liaquat had gone viral on social media.

A popular Tamil magazine had also published a story which stated that the Dasara actress and Farhan might get engaged soon.

The actress was last seen in Bhola Shankar with Chiranjeevi. She will next be seen in films like Siren, Raghu Thatha, Revolver Rita and Kannivedi.