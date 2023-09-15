Jawan Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander To Tie The Knot With Keerthy Suresh This Year: Report | Photo Via Instagram.

Anirudh Ravichander, the music composer of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, is all set to get married to Keerthy Suresh this year. According to several media reports, the duo have been rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time now, but they have never confirmed it.

However, an official confirmation has yet to be made by the couple.

Keerthy and Anirudh have also collaborated on films such as Remo, Thaana Serndha Kootam, and many more. They are also known to be good friends.

A few days back, Keerthy also grooved to Jawan's hit track, Chaleya. She was joined by Atlee's wife, Priya. Sharing the reel, the actress wrote in the caption, "Just for fun! Don't miss the end (Sometimes I just get too excited)." The song is composed by Anirudh.

Last year, Keerthy also attended her rumoured boyfriend Anirudh Ravichander’s concert, where he was seen singing his popular chartbuster Kutti Story from the film Master. She was accompanied by actor Aditi Shankar at the concert.

Meanwhile, in 2020, on Anirudh's birthday, Keerthy took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to wish the music composer a happy birthday. Sharing pictures with him, she wrote, "Happy birthday dear @anirudhofficial. May you have an amazing year ahead!! You better wish me back in a few hours. #HBDRockstarAnirudh."

