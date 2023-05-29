Keerthy Suresh to tie the knot with Dubai-based businessman Farhan? Actress' father reacts (WATCH)

Keerthy Suresh's father, film producer G Suresh Kumar, has released an official statement to quash the actress' marriage rumours. For those unversed, Keerthy's picture with Dubai-based businessman Farhan Bin Liaquat had gone viral on social media a few days back.

A popular Tamil magazine had also published a story which stated that the Dasara actress and Farhan might get engaged soon.

Keerthy's father BREAKS silence on daughter's marriage rumours

However, Keerthy's father clarified via a video that her daughter and Farhan are just 'good friends'. Calling the claims 'false and baseless', he further claimed that the story was sensationalised and that Keerthy is not getting married to Farhan.

Suresh Kumar also urged people not to believe such reports and he added that whenever her daughter decides to get married, he will officially announce it.

The video has been posted on the official Facebook page of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sobha Surendran. Check it out here:

Keerthy's viral photo with Farhan

Earlier this month, Keerthy shared a picture with Farhan to wish him on his birthday. In the photo, the actress is seen twinning with him in neon.

Also, this is also not the first time the picture of the rumoured couple has surfaced online.

Keerthy's upcoming projects

The actress was last seen in Dasara with Nani and Dheekshith Shetty.

She will next be seen in Maamannan, a political thriller directed by Mari Selvaraj. This film also features Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Keerthy will also be seen in Raghuthatha - a funny, uplifting story of a young lady who goes on a challenging journey to protect the identity of her people and land. The shoot of the film has reportedly been completed.

