Keerthy Suresh's dreamy pictures from 'Dasara' promotions: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 26, 2023

'Dasara' actor Keerthy Suresh has been wowing fans with her ethereal looks during the film's promotions. Here's decoding her style file

Instagram

The National Award-winning actress looks like a midnight dream in this lacy, black saree

Instagram

Goofing around in a black gold, crushed saree

Instagram

Sporting a bold avatar in a strapless jumpsuit

Instagram

The actor sure knows how to keep up with the evolving trends. The smokey-eyes and mauve pink lips perfectly compliment the outfit

Instagram

Pristine in a white chiffon saree by Sawan Gandhi

Instagram

Apparently, the saree costs a whooping Rs. 1 lakh

Instagram

The actress plays Vennela in the upcoming release 'Dasara'

Instagram

She will soon begin shooting for 'Bholaa Shankar', the newly-announced Telugu film with Megastar Chiranjeevi

Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

Dasara: Actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh joined by Rana Daggubati at the Dhoom Dhaam song launch event...
Find out More