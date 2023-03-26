Keerthy Suresh's dreamy pictures from 'Dasara' promotions: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 26, 2023
'Dasara' actor Keerthy Suresh has been wowing fans with her ethereal looks during the film's promotions. Here's decoding her style file
The National Award-winning actress looks like a midnight dream in this lacy, black saree
Goofing around in a black gold, crushed saree
Sporting a bold avatar in a strapless jumpsuit
The actor sure knows how to keep up with the evolving trends. The smokey-eyes and mauve pink lips perfectly compliment the outfit
Pristine in a white chiffon saree by Sawan Gandhi
Apparently, the saree costs a whooping Rs. 1 lakh
The actress plays Vennela in the upcoming release 'Dasara'
She will soon begin shooting for 'Bholaa Shankar', the newly-announced Telugu film with Megastar Chiranjeevi
Thanks For Reading!