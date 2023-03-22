Dasara: Actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh joined by Rana Daggubati at the Dhoom Dhaam song launch event in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 22, 2023

Natural Star Nani and nation's sweetheart Keerthy Suresh were seen promoting the latest song 'Dhoom Dhaam' from their upcoming film 'Dasara'. See pics ahead

Varinder Chawla

The event commenced with Rana Daggubati joining his friends and colleagues from the Telugu film industry at the do for a round of fun and games

Varinder Chawla

Recently, Rana was seen in the Netflix show 'Rana Naidu'

Varinder Chawla

'Dasara' chronicles the lives of the Singareni coal miners near Godavarikhani of Telangana state

Varinder Chawla

Nani plays the role of Dharani

Varinder Chawla

While Keerthy will be seen as Vennela

Varinder Chawla

Young actor of Kannada origin Dheekshith Shetty will be seen in his second Telugu film after the 2021 flick 'Mugguru Monagallu'

Varinder Chawla

The film marks the debut of young director Srikanth Odela. The film will release across India in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on March 30, 2023

Varinder Chawla