Keerthy Suresh Takes To Instagram To Share Gratitude In Multi-Lingual Video As She Completes 10 Years In Films

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday evening, Dasara actress Keerthy Suresh took the opportunity to extend gratitude to everyone concerned as she completed a decade in her professional career as an actress.

Having acted in various films across the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries, the actress enjoys a massive following amongst South Indian cine-goers. In her multi-lingual video, the National Award-winning actress spoke in English, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

While speaking in Tamil, Keerthy says that if not for her fans and well-wishers, she would not be around in the business. Born to superstar Tamil actress Menaka and Malayalam film producer G. Suresh, Keerthy made her debut as a child artist in the 2000 film Pilots that starred Suresh Gopi, Sreenivasan, and Praveena. As an adult, she marked her film debut in the 2013 Malayalam film Geethanjali, which is directed by Priyadarshan and starred megastar Mohanlal in the lead.

In her video, Keerthy extends gratitude to her Guru Priyadarshan for mentoring her and helping her learn the ropes of the business. Geethanjali was the spiritual sequel to Priyadarshan's earlier hit Manichithrathazhu. The film saw Mohanlal reprise his role as Dr. Sunny Joseph with Suresh Gopi extending his presence as Nakulan in a cameo.

Since her debut, Keerthy went on to star in some of Southern cinema's biggest hits including Thaanaa Serndha Koottam opposite Suriya, Mahanati (for which she won the National Award) opposite Dulquer Salmaan, Saamy Square opposite Vikram, Sarkar opposite Thalapathy Vijay, Sarkaru Vaari Paata opposite Mahesh Babu, Dasara opposite Nani and Maamannan opposite Fahadh Faasil.

Last seen in Bholaa Shankar alongside Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy is now gearing up for her Hindi film debut in Atlee's VD 18 opposite Varun Dhawan. Besides that, she will also be seen in the Tamil movie Siren opposite Jayam Ravi of Ponniyin Selvan and Iraivan fame.

