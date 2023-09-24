Keerthy Suresh Blue-ms As She Poses With Her SIIMA Best Actress Trophy: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 24, 2023
National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh posted pictures of her SIIMA Awards Night look on the gram
Instagram - Keerthy Suresh
Wearing an electric blue suit, the actress captioned her picture series sharing, "Blue-ming with gratitude!"
Sporting smokey eyes, the actress complimented her look with a nude lip
The choker adds an element of authority to the look
As for her hair, the 31-year old actress opted for messy curls
Keerthy was awarded the Best Actress Critics' Choice Award for her performance in the Tamil film Saani Kaayidham
The movie traces Keerthy playing Ponni, a lower-caste constable who avenges her rape and the murder of her family members by upper-caste landlords
