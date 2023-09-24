Keerthy Suresh Blue-ms As She Poses With Her SIIMA Best Actress Trophy: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 24, 2023

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh posted pictures of her SIIMA Awards Night look on the gram

Instagram - Keerthy Suresh

Wearing an electric blue suit, the actress captioned her picture series sharing, "Blue-ming with gratitude!"

Instagram - Keerthy Suresh

Sporting smokey eyes, the actress complimented her look with a nude lip

Instagram - Keerthy Suresh

The choker adds an element of authority to the look

Instagram - Keerthy Suresh

As for her hair, the 31-year old actress opted for messy curls

Instagram - Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy was awarded the Best Actress Critics' Choice Award for her performance in the Tamil film Saani Kaayidham

Instagram - Keerthy Suresh

The movie traces Keerthy playing Ponni, a lower-caste constable who avenges her rape and the murder of her family members by upper-caste landlords

