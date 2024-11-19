Who Is Antony Thattil? Know Everything About Keerthy Suresh's School Sweetheart & Husband-To-Be

Actress Keerthy Suresh, who is gearing up for the release of Baby John with Varun Dawan, is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa in December 2024. According to several media reports, Antony is Keerthy's school friend and they are childhood sweethearts. The 31-year-old actress often makes headlines because of her relationship and wedding rumouors, however, she always quashed the reports, calling them 'baseless'.

Ever since Keerthy's wedding reports with Antony surfaced online, fans are eagerly waiting to know more about her husband-to-be.

Who is AntonyThattil?

Antony is a Dubai-based businessman. According to several news reports, he owns a chain of resorts in his hometown Kochi. Antony also owns companies which are registered in Chennai.

He is the owner of two companies, Asperos Window Solutions and Kaipalath Habeeb Farooque.

Antony's Instagram account is private and he has 548 followers.

Reports suggest that Keerthy and Antony have been in a relationship for 15 years, having first met during their teenage years. Despite their long-standing relationship, they have seldom shared pictures together on social media or made joint appearances at events. Their relationship reportedly began around 2008-09, when Keerthy was still in school and Antony was preparing to start his undergraduate studies.

Antony is known for being media-shy and preferring to maintain a low profile, which is why he rarely appears in public with Keerthy.

The couple is yet to officially announce their wedding.

Last year, Keerthy had quashed her wedding reports with Jawan music composter Anirudh Ravichandran. In May 2023, Keerthy's father had shared an official statement to rubbish the actress' marriage rumours after the actress' picture with Dubai-based businessman Farhan Bin Liaquat had gone viral on social media.

A popular Tamil magazine had also published a story which stated that the Dasara actress and Farhan might get engaged soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy was last seen in the Tamil film Raghu Thatha, directed by Suman Kumar.