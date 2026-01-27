Varun Dhawan Faces No Fine After Mumbai Metro Warns Over Viral Pull-Ups Video, MMMOCL Deletes Original Post

Varun Dhawan |

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently faced backlash after a video went viral showing him holding an overhead metal bar and performing pull-ups inside a Mumbai Metro coach as fellow commuters stood around him. The Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) later re-shared the clip on its official social media handle, issuing a safety advisory and warning that such acts are punishable.

The post read, "Acts like these are punishable under the sections relating to causing nuisance and/or damage to property given in the The Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002; attracting penalties and even imprisonment depending on the gravity of the offence. So folks, hang out, but don't hang in there. Travel responsibly on Maha Mumbai Metro. #MahaMumbaiMetro #CivicResponsibility #TravelSafe #RebootingMumbai #ReshapingMMR @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @MMRDAOfficial @DrSanMukherjee @IAS_Rubal."

However, according to Filmfare, it has been clarified that no fine was imposed in the Mumbai Metro incident involving Varun Dhawan performing pull-ups on the grab handle.

The earlier post shared by MMMOCL has also been deleted from the Mumbai Metro’s official handle, and no further issues are pending.

As of now, Varun Dhawan has not reacted to the controversy or the clarification.

Varun Dhawan Work Front

The actor was recently seen in Border 2, where he played Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC.

Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in the lead, alongside Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh.

It is the spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic Border. Anurag Singh has helmed Border 2 and co-produced by its original director, JP Dutta, along with his daughter, Nidhi Dutta.