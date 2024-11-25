 Varun Dhawan Deletes LinkedIn Account Within 4 Days After Getting Trolled For His Bio
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVarun Dhawan Deletes LinkedIn Account Within 4 Days After Getting Trolled For His Bio

Varun Dhawan Deletes LinkedIn Account Within 4 Days After Getting Trolled For His Bio

Actor Varun Dhawan joined the professional networking platform LinkedIn on Thursday. However, within four days, his account was deleted. The 37-year-old actor faced trolling from netizens for his bio, where he described himself as a "passionate actor with 300-crore mega hits." A user joked, "He will now discuss his challenges being David Dhawan's son."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 05:31 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who made his acting debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, joined the professional networking platform LinkedIn on Thursday. However, within four days, his account was deleted. The actor faced trolling from netizens for his bio, where he described himself as a "passionate actor with 300-crore mega hits."

Addressing his LinkedIn community, Dhawan wrote, "As someone who's been working in the film industry for over a decade, I’ve had the privilege of learning a lot about the importance of hard work, teamwork, and constantly evolving."

He also listed himself as an "Actor, Investor, and Assistant Director."

Check out Varun Dhawan's bio:

FPJ Shorts
IIM Mumbai Gears Up For Yuva Sangam Phase V; A Week Of Cultural Interactions & Traditions
IIM Mumbai Gears Up For Yuva Sangam Phase V; A Week Of Cultural Interactions & Traditions
Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Woman, 2 Newborns Die In Ambulance In Korba; Family Alleges Oxygen Shortage (VIDEO)
Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Woman, 2 Newborns Die In Ambulance In Korba; Family Alleges Oxygen Shortage (VIDEO)
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: 'Tent City' To Be Set By IRCTC At Prayagraj; Know Booking Details & Price List
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: 'Tent City' To Be Set By IRCTC At Prayagraj; Know Booking Details & Price List
Who Is Rounak Khatri? Know All About The New Face Of DUSU As NSUI Wins Presidential Election
Who Is Rounak Khatri? Know All About The New Face Of DUSU As NSUI Wins Presidential Election
Read Also
Varun Dhawan Says His Butt-Naked Scene In Citadel Honey Bunny Was Shot 'Artistically': 'It's...
article-image

Soon after the news of Varun joining LinkedIn went viral on social media, he was criticised. A user commented on Reddit, "This gotta be for a promotion. But now all the others will follow his footsteps if this becomes big. People have already turned LinkedIn into Instagram reels by dancing around."

Another wrote, "Yeh bhi hum sab ki tarah linkedin pe lambi lambi chohr raha h." A third user added, "Ab ise bhi CV bhejna padega." Another comment read, "He will now discuss his challenges being David Dhawan's son."

Take a look at the comments:

Read Also
Citadel Honey Bunny: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steamy Kissing Scene Goes Viral, Netizens...
article-image

On the work front, Dhawan was last seen in the spy thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny, where he starred opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. It intended to be a prequel to Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel. 

Read Also
Citadel: Honey Bunny Review: Varun Dhawan And Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Series Is A Sparkless Spy...
article-image

He is next gearing up for his next big-screen release, Baby John, which also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 25.

Next, he will be reuniting with Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ram Gopal Varma To Appear 'Digitally' For Probe Over Offensive Posts Against Andhra Pradesh CM...

Ram Gopal Varma To Appear 'Digitally' For Probe Over Offensive Posts Against Andhra Pradesh CM...

Mallika Sherawat Reveals Why She Rejected To Play Ishaan Khatter's On-Screen Mother In The Royals:...

Mallika Sherawat Reveals Why She Rejected To Play Ishaan Khatter's On-Screen Mother In The Royals:...

Varun Dhawan Deletes LinkedIn Account Within 4 Days After Getting Trolled For His Bio

Varun Dhawan Deletes LinkedIn Account Within 4 Days After Getting Trolled For His Bio

KA OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kiran Abbavaram's Film

KA OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kiran Abbavaram's Film

Arjun Rampal Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT

Arjun Rampal Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT