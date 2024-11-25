Varun Dhawan Deletes LinkedIn Account Within 4 Days After Getting Trolled For His Bio

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who made his acting debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, joined the professional networking platform LinkedIn on Thursday. However, within four days, his account was deleted. The actor faced trolling from netizens for his bio, where he described himself as a "passionate actor with 300-crore mega hits."

Addressing his LinkedIn community, Dhawan wrote, "As someone who's been working in the film industry for over a decade, I’ve had the privilege of learning a lot about the importance of hard work, teamwork, and constantly evolving."

He also listed himself as an "Actor, Investor, and Assistant Director."

Check out Varun Dhawan's bio:

Soon after the news of Varun joining LinkedIn went viral on social media, he was criticised. A user commented on Reddit, "This gotta be for a promotion. But now all the others will follow his footsteps if this becomes big. People have already turned LinkedIn into Instagram reels by dancing around."

Another wrote, "Yeh bhi hum sab ki tarah linkedin pe lambi lambi chohr raha h." A third user added, "Ab ise bhi CV bhejna padega." Another comment read, "He will now discuss his challenges being David Dhawan's son."

Take a look at the comments:

On the work front, Dhawan was last seen in the spy thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny, where he starred opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. It intended to be a prequel to Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel.

He is next gearing up for his next big-screen release, Baby John, which also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 25.

Next, he will be reuniting with Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.