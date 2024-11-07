Citadel Honey Bunny: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steamy Kissing Scene Goes Viral, Netizens Call It 'Too Hot To Handle' (VIDEO)

The Indian installment of Russo Brothers' Citadel, titled Citadel Honey Bunny, released on OTT on Thursday, and it is already generating quite some buzz on the internet. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who are playing the leads on the show, have gotten the audience talking with their sizzling chemistry, and a particular steamy scene involving the two has now gone viral.

Varun and Samantha are playing agents in Citadel Honey Bunny, as well as each other's love interests, and in one of the episodes, the two can be seen indulging in a passionate liplock. Several clips of the scene are now splashed all over the internet in which Samantha can be seen sitting on Varun's lap and kissing him.

Dear Varun Dhawan you just nailed this scene with freaking hot lady superstar with ease 🔥 🔥 🔥



It's not an easy task to do so,

too hot to handle #IYKYK@Samanthaprabhu2 @Varun_dvn 🙌#CitadelHoneyBunny #CitadelHoneyBunnyOnPrime #SamanthaRuthPrabhu pic.twitter.com/iP6PQmzNtr — 🚁 Kr!sH🚁 (@Krish_RC_) November 6, 2024

Netizens went gaga over the electrifying chemistry between the two actors, and called the scene "sensational". "Samantha Ruthless Prabhu," a fan commented on X, while another wrote, "Dear Varun Dhawan you just nailed this scene with freaking hot lady superstar with ease".

Photos of Samantha flaunting her bare back in a scene have also gone viral, and her fans cannot help but gush about how fit the actress is.

I told it already.! #SamanthaRuthPrabhu is back on glam mode era.! 🔥👌🏻actress is slaying like anything in #CitadelHoneyBunny 💯💥🔥 welcome back sam! https://t.co/6NY68hu4eg pic.twitter.com/SBvMsQZVCN — shruthi (@shruthisundar01) November 7, 2024

#Samantha𓃵 #SamanthaRuthPrabhu at her age of 37 look at the fitness!💥🔥💯 and the stunts she pulled of in #CitadelHoneyBunny was unreal💥👌🏻here she is checking her bruises and whoa! When a actor can show his muscles off after a fight why cant a actress.?.. Dont sexualise ! pic.twitter.com/8GRXr1Nam9 — shruthi (@shruthisundar01) November 7, 2024

In Citadel Honey Bunny, Varun and Samantha are also seen packing some intense punches as they embark on a secret mission. During one of the interviews, Samantha had revealed how she had suffered a concussion while performing one of the stunts during the shoot, and she had to be treated immediately.

Citadel Honey Bunny is the Indian adaptation of the international series, Citadel, which has been created by the Russo brothers. The global version of the series starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

Set in the 90s, the show has been directed in India by The Family Man fame, Raj & DK.