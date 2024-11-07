 Citadel Honey Bunny: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steamy Kissing Scene Goes Viral, Netizens Call It 'Too Hot To Handle' (VIDEO)
Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu sent netizens into a tizzy after their steamy scene from their show, Citadel Honey Bunny, went viral online. In the scene, the actress can be seen seated on Varun's lap and kissing him passionately. Set in the 90s, the show will also see the two packing some solid punches.

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
The Indian installment of Russo Brothers' Citadel, titled Citadel Honey Bunny, released on OTT on Thursday, and it is already generating quite some buzz on the internet. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who are playing the leads on the show, have gotten the audience talking with their sizzling chemistry, and a particular steamy scene involving the two has now gone viral.

Varun and Samantha are playing agents in Citadel Honey Bunny, as well as each other's love interests, and in one of the episodes, the two can be seen indulging in a passionate liplock. Several clips of the scene are now splashed all over the internet in which Samantha can be seen sitting on Varun's lap and kissing him.

Netizens went gaga over the electrifying chemistry between the two actors, and called the scene "sensational". "Samantha Ruthless Prabhu," a fan commented on X, while another wrote, "Dear Varun Dhawan you just nailed this scene with freaking hot lady superstar with ease".

Photos of Samantha flaunting her bare back in a scene have also gone viral, and her fans cannot help but gush about how fit the actress is.

In Citadel Honey Bunny, Varun and Samantha are also seen packing some intense punches as they embark on a secret mission. During one of the interviews, Samantha had revealed how she had suffered a concussion while performing one of the stunts during the shoot, and she had to be treated immediately.

Citadel Honey Bunny is the Indian adaptation of the international series, Citadel, which has been created by the Russo brothers. The global version of the series starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

Set in the 90s, the show has been directed in India by The Family Man fame, Raj & DK.

