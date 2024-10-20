 Citadel: Honey Bunny OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Series Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentCitadel: Honey Bunny OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Series Online

Citadel: Honey Bunny OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Series Online

The spy-thriller series is written and directed by Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, and Sita R Menon

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Citadel: Honey Bunny OTT Release Date | A screengrab from the trailer

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a spy-thriller series starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. It will be released on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Citadel: Honey Bunny?

The series is set to release on November 7, 2024. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform has shared the poster of the series on X and stated, "The world of Citadel expands to India with #CitadelHoneyBunny. Watch it on Prime Video on November 7."

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Choreographer Remo D'Souza, Wife Lizelle REACT To ₹11.96 Crore Cheating Accusation By Dance Troupe: 'Abstain From Spreading Rumours'
Choreographer Remo D'Souza, Wife Lizelle REACT To ₹11.96 Crore Cheating Accusation By Dance Troupe: 'Abstain From Spreading Rumours'
‘Dastardly & Cowardly Attack’: Omar Abdullah Reacts After 2 Migrant Workers Gunned Down In Kashmir’s Sonamarg; Tensions Rise In The Valley
‘Dastardly & Cowardly Attack’: Omar Abdullah Reacts After 2 Migrant Workers Gunned Down In Kashmir’s Sonamarg; Tensions Rise In The Valley
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹20 Crore Worth Smuggled Marijuana From Passengers Travelling From Bangkok In Oct 2024
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹20 Crore Worth Smuggled Marijuana From Passengers Travelling From Bangkok In Oct 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Tussle Over Vidarbha Seats Delays Ticket Distribution
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Tussle Over Vidarbha Seats Delays Ticket Distribution

The series is set in 1990 and follows the story of a stuntman named Bunny who recruits a struggling actress named Honey for a covert mission. As the plot unfolds, Bunny discovers that Honey is the mother of his child. They are forced to reunite and must fight together to protect their daughter, leading to intense and dangerous situations.

Read Also
Joker: Folie A Deux OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's Film Online
article-image

Cast and production of Citadel: Honey Bunny

The cast of the series includes Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, Emma Canning, Simran Rishi Bagga, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem, Soham Majumdar, and Kashvi Majmundar as Young Nadia Singh, among others.

The series is written and directed by Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK and Sita R Menon. Aman Pant has composed the music and Johan Heurlin Aidt has done the cinematography. Syed Zaid Ali and Alek Conic has produced the film with Anthony Russo, David Weil, Scott Nemes, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, David Weil, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Mike Larocca under Amazon MGM Studios, Gozie AGBO, PKM, Midnight Radio, Picrow, and D2R Films.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Choreographer Remo D'Souza, Wife Lizelle REACT To ₹11.96 Crore Cheating Accusation By Dance...

Choreographer Remo D'Souza, Wife Lizelle REACT To ₹11.96 Crore Cheating Accusation By Dance...

Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma's Estranged Husband Accuses Her Of Demanding ₹2.50 Crore Flat In...

Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma's Estranged Husband Accuses Her Of Demanding ₹2.50 Crore Flat In...

Citadel: Honey Bunny OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's...

Citadel: Honey Bunny OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's...

‘When The Showstopper Looks At You’: Ankit Gupta HYPES Rumoured Girlfriend Priyanka Chahar...

‘When The Showstopper Looks At You’: Ankit Gupta HYPES Rumoured Girlfriend Priyanka Chahar...

Sonakshi Sinha Drops Mushy Video As Husband Zaheer Iqbal Fasts For Her On Their First Karwa Chauth

Sonakshi Sinha Drops Mushy Video As Husband Zaheer Iqbal Fasts For Her On Their First Karwa Chauth