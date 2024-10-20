Citadel: Honey Bunny OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Series Online

Citadel: Honey Bunny OTT Release Date | A screengrab from the trailer

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a spy-thriller series starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. It will be released on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Citadel: Honey Bunny?

The series is set to release on November 7, 2024. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform has shared the poster of the series on X and stated, "The world of Citadel expands to India with #CitadelHoneyBunny. Watch it on Prime Video on November 7."

The world of Citadel expands to India with #CitadelHoneyBunny. Watch it on Prime Video November 7. pic.twitter.com/ZnJRG8W56c — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 15, 2024

Plot

The series is set in 1990 and follows the story of a stuntman named Bunny who recruits a struggling actress named Honey for a covert mission. As the plot unfolds, Bunny discovers that Honey is the mother of his child. They are forced to reunite and must fight together to protect their daughter, leading to intense and dangerous situations.

Cast and production of Citadel: Honey Bunny

The cast of the series includes Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, Emma Canning, Simran Rishi Bagga, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem, Soham Majumdar, and Kashvi Majmundar as Young Nadia Singh, among others.

The series is written and directed by Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK and Sita R Menon. Aman Pant has composed the music and Johan Heurlin Aidt has done the cinematography. Syed Zaid Ali and Alek Conic has produced the film with Anthony Russo, David Weil, Scott Nemes, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, David Weil, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Mike Larocca under Amazon MGM Studios, Gozie AGBO, PKM, Midnight Radio, Picrow, and D2R Films.