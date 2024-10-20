Joker: Folie A Deux OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's Film Online

Joker: Folie A Deux OTT Release Date | Trailer

Joker: Folie a Deux is a psychological thriller film starring talented Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in the lead roles. It is the sequel to the Joker film, which was released in 2019. The film premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 4, 2024, and is now set to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Joker: Folie A Deux?

The much-anticipated film is set to premiere on October 29, 2024. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video. It is based on DC characters and directed by Todd Phillips. It is written by Scott Silver and Todd Phillips.

Plot

The film is about a middle-aged criminal named Arthur Fleck who struggles with a dual personality. Arthur feels that his life is meaningless as he fails as a comedian and singer. However, everything changes when he meets Harley Quinn while imprisoned at Arkham State Hospital, leading him to fall in love with her.

Cast

The film ensembles a talented cast including Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck/ Joker, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Catherine Keener as Maryanne Stewart, Brendan Gleeson as Jackie Sullivan, Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond, Harry Lawtey as Harvey Dent, Leigh Gill as Gary Puddles, Bill Smitrovich as Judge Herman Rothwax, Sharon Washington as Debra Kane, and Steve Coogan as Paddy Meyers, among others.

All about Joker: Folie A Deux

The film is produced by Todd Phillips, Joseph Garner, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff under the banner of Warner Bros Pictures, Joint Effort and, Domain Entertainment. Lawrence Sher has done the cinematography and Hildur Guonadottir has composed the music of the film. Jeff Groth has edited the film.