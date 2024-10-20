 Joker: Folie A Deux OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's Film Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJoker: Folie A Deux OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's Film Online

Joker: Folie A Deux OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's Film Online

The much-anticipated film, which is based on DC's characters, is directed by Todd Phillips

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Joker: Folie A Deux OTT Release Date | Trailer

Joker: Folie a Deux is a psychological thriller film starring talented Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in the lead roles. It is the sequel to the Joker film, which was released in 2019. The film premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 4, 2024, and is now set to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Joker: Folie A Deux?

The much-anticipated film is set to premiere on October 29, 2024. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video. It is based on DC characters and directed by Todd Phillips. It is written by Scott Silver and Todd Phillips.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Israel Targets Hezbollah Intelligence Headquarters, 3 'Key Officials' Killed In Strike
Israel Targets Hezbollah Intelligence Headquarters, 3 'Key Officials' Killed In Strike
‘Jaise Bhi Ho Din..’: Hina Khan Enjoys A Beachy Vaccation In Maldives Amid Breast Cancer Battle
‘Jaise Bhi Ho Din..’: Hina Khan Enjoys A Beachy Vaccation In Maldives Amid Breast Cancer Battle
Sonakshi Sinha Wears ₹13.6 Lakh Mangalsutra As She Celebrates First Karwa Chauth With Husband Zaheer Iqbal (PHOTOS)
Sonakshi Sinha Wears ₹13.6 Lakh Mangalsutra As She Celebrates First Karwa Chauth With Husband Zaheer Iqbal (PHOTOS)
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Plum Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Plum Sunday Weekly Draw

The film is about a middle-aged criminal named Arthur Fleck who struggles with a dual personality. Arthur feels that his life is meaningless as he fails as a comedian and singer. However, everything changes when he meets Harley Quinn while imprisoned at Arkham State Hospital, leading him to fall in love with her.

Cast

The film ensembles a talented cast including Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck/ Joker, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Catherine Keener as Maryanne Stewart, Brendan Gleeson as Jackie Sullivan, Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond, Harry Lawtey as Harvey Dent, Leigh Gill as Gary Puddles, Bill Smitrovich as Judge Herman Rothwax, Sharon Washington as Debra Kane, and Steve Coogan as Paddy Meyers, among others.

Read Also
Don't Move OTT Release Date: Know All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

All about Joker: Folie A Deux

The film is produced by Todd Phillips, Joseph Garner, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff under the banner of Warner Bros Pictures, Joint Effort and, Domain Entertainment. Lawrence Sher has done the cinematography and Hildur Guonadottir has composed the music of the film. Jeff Groth has edited the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Jaise Bhi Ho Din..’: Hina Khan Enjoys A Beachy Vaccation In Maldives Amid Breast Cancer Battle

‘Jaise Bhi Ho Din..’: Hina Khan Enjoys A Beachy Vaccation In Maldives Amid Breast Cancer Battle

Sonakshi Sinha Wears ₹13.6 Lakh Mangalsutra As She Celebrates First Karwa Chauth With Husband...

Sonakshi Sinha Wears ₹13.6 Lakh Mangalsutra As She Celebrates First Karwa Chauth With Husband...

Shaan Continues To Perform At Mumbai Concert Despite Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms, Holds Umbrella...

Shaan Continues To Perform At Mumbai Concert Despite Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms, Holds Umbrella...

'Was Thrown Out Like Dog': When Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Hema Sharma Accused Salman Khan's Guards Of...

'Was Thrown Out Like Dog': When Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Hema Sharma Accused Salman Khan's Guards Of...

Nautilus OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Nautilus OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch