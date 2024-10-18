 Don't Move OTT Release Date: Know All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch
The mystery-thriller film is directed by Adam Schindler and Brian Netto

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 10:03 PM IST
Don't Move OTT Release Date | Trailer

Don't Move is a mystery-thriller film starring Kelsey Asbille in the lead role. The film, which is directed by Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, is set to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Don't Move?

The upcoming film is set to release in October 25, 2024. It will be available to watch on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and wrote, "A woman alone in the forest must escape a serial killer with just 20 minutes until her body completely shuts down. From legendary producer Sam Raimi, Don't Move premieres October 25. #GeekedWeek."

Plot

The film's plot revolves around a young woman who seeks solace in a dense jungle, only to have her life turned upside down when a mysterious man drugs her, leaving her paralyzed. She then discovers that she has just 20 minutes to escape from the forest before she becomes completely paralysed. The film reveals what happens next.

Cast and production of Don't Move

The cast of the film includes Kelsey Asbille, Daniel Francis as a police officer, Moray Treadwell and Finn Wittrock, among others. The film is written by TJ Cimfel and David White. It is produced by Sam Raimi, Sarah Sarandos, Christian Mercuri, Zainab Azizi, and Alex Lebovici under Raimi Productions, Capstone Studios, and Hammerstone Studios. Zach Kuperstein has done the cinematography and Josh Ethier has edited the film.

